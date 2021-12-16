The state health department expanded its neighborhood testing sites to allow kids ages 5 to 11 to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
Previously, vaccines were only offered at these sites to those ages 12 and older.
“We’re proud of the progress that’s been made vaccinating more Michigan residents, but there is still work to be done,” MDHHS Director Elizabeth Hertel said. “Expanding access at our neighborhood testing sites make it easier for families to vaccinate their children by bringing vaccine clinics to where people are in our communities, including rural and other areas that are harder to reach. Vaccination remains the best protection against COVID-19, and we urge everyone to get vaccinated and boosted as soon as possible.”
More than 5.4 million Michiganders 16 and older have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
Pfizer’s pediatric COVID-19 vaccine received emergency use authorization on Nov. 2 for kids ages 5 through 11. The MDHHS is recommending parents vaccinate their children in that age group as soon as possible.
Data from the CDC shows children ages 5 to 11 make up about 10.6 percent of COVID-19 cases in the country.
