There’s little left of a mobile home in Mt. Pleasant after a fire Friday night.
Neighbors saw the home engulfed in flames and quickly called for help.
“My husband, my sons, their girlfriends, their wives, every one of us who was there did everything we could do,” said neighbor Bethany McDonald.
It was Bethany’s son Leroy who immediately jumped into help, busting up his knuckles trying to get inside.
“’I have to save them,’ that was the only thing I was thinking. And no matter if it costed me my life,” Leroy said.
Bethany was standing by, proud of her son’s bravery but feared he wouldn’t make it out.
“I was terrified,” Bethany said. “I was proud of them, I was scared. So many emotions all in one.”
Two-year-old Arthur Lee, Bethany’s great nephew who didn’t make it out alive.
“We thought he was in the back bedroom at the time because we kept hearing noise back there,” Leroy said. “Later we found out he was near the front but the whole front area was engulfed in flames.”
Flames that both Isabella County Sheriff’s Deputies and Mt Pleasant Police Officers tried to fight through. The heavy smoke stopped them from getting in.
“Once Mt Pleasant City Fire Department arrived on the scene they were able to go in and extinguish the fire as well as look for anyone that may be inside,” said Autume Balcom with the Mt Pleasant Police said. “During their search they did discover a deceased two-year-old male.
According to the medical examiner’s office, Arthur died from smoke and soot inhalation.
Right now, the community is heartbroken and piling up donations to help the grieving family.
“They lost a child as well, and the pain of that is immeasurable,” Bethany said.
