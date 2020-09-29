That 11-year-old boy was rushed to Hurley Hospital earlier today after shots rang out on Crawford near Easton just west of I-475.
One of those shots hitting him in the chest.
We spoke with neighbors about what happened, and they both say, after this it's time to pack up.
“That’s messed up, an 11-year-old kid getting shot,” said neighbor Jody Benord.
When Benord heard what happened right across the street from him, he couldn't believe it.
“When I seen all the cars, I was going what the heck,” she said. “And then I seen the yellow tape and then I seen all the cops here.”
Another neighbor who didn't want to go on camera, said she heard the gunshots and saw about 3 to 5 kids running out of the house.
One of those kids was the 11-year-old boy who was shot in the chest. She says he was yelling for someone to call police.
“He was conscious was transported by ambulance to a local hospital listed in critical condition,” said Police Chief Terence Green.
The person responsible for the shooting fled the scene.
He was later taken into custody by Michigan State Police at a Walmart in Burton.
“All scene investigation officers quickly identified a suspect,” Green said. “The suspect was identified as a male 35 years of age. Relationship to the victim believe the suspect was dating a member of the victim’s family.”
Benord says the neighborhood is no stranger to violence
“Few blocks down there was a person down there got shot and killed,” she said.
And after yet another incident, the place he's called home for 9 years just isn't the same.
“It’s making me want to move,” Benord said. “I’m going to move from here. I don’t want to stay around this.”
We don't know what led to the shooting but the investigation is ongoing.
