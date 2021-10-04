A Saginaw man is recovering after being hit while crossing Irving Street.
In a video captured by a security camera, a silver car goes up to the intersection and stops. As an older man - who neighbors identify as Drew Mackinnon - crosses Barnard Street, the car backs up, hitting him.
A construction worker and a man with light blue pants checked Mackinnon out, and a woman got out of the silver car. The man in blue pants got back in the car and left the scene.
"We're on a school zone. A school zone. You know, and if this would have been a child, it would have been dead. And it's bad enough it was a senior citizen,” said Linda Lamont, neighbor.
Lamont and her husband Richard were in their house when it happened. They provided the security footage to TV5.
"And I said, ‘Drew, Drew, are you, are you OK?’ I tried to get acknowledge. He said, ‘yes.’ He says, ‘what happened?’ And I said, ‘Drew you were hit,’” Richard said.
Richard used a towel for first aid.
Mackinnon's neighbors say he had a concussion and needed 14 stitches.
"It looked like an upside-down horseshoe around his forehead as if something penetrated his forehead,” Richard said.
The Lamonts and their neighbors said speed is always an issue on their street.
"It's been going on all summer long, all winter, just horrible. Just speeds that is not acceptable in a neighborhood,” Linda said.
The couple want the city to put up speed bumps or other traffic-slowing measures.
"And we've got kids out her., I just, I was horrified yesterday. That could have been my 7-year-old. I mean, thank god he's OK. This is awful,” said Rachael Labean, neighbor.
Labean lives across from the Lamonts.
"I've seen several accidents. I've moved here in March, and I've seen several accidents. At this one alone, it's usually car on car. This is the first pedestrian we've had,” Labean said.
Neighbors said Mackinnon is still in the hospital recovering.
