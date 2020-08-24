An impromptu party and the fatal shooting that followed has neighbors in one Mid-Michigan community demanding action towards what they consider a reoccurring pattern of violence.
Police were called to Rube’s Bar and Grill in Flint after a large crowd gathering and gunshots rang out.
“Nothing but multiple gunshots and a lot of screaming,” said Angela Starling, Flint resident.
Starling lives behind Rube’s Bar and Grill and Saturday morning she heard the gunshots.
There was a popup party just outside of the bar that night.
Police said the party led to a double shooting that claimed the life of a man.
“It’s horrible. It’s nowhere to live. You can’t even sleep at night because of all the violence that’s going on,” Starling said.
Starling said she’s used to the weekend shootings. She said that the parking lot outside of the bar is filled with people almost every weekend.
“How do you protect your children when you’re right next to all this violence because of the club,” Starling said.
TV5 reached out to the owner of Rube’s Bar and Grill. The owner said they are trying to curb some of the violence and deter popup parties. The owner said the bar will be closing for the weekend and they will be working with police.
TV5 also reached out to Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton to see if more needs to be done. Leyton said they are working with Flint PD to look at 911 calls and police complaints regarding the bar.
Leyton said they want to see if there’s enough evidence to file a civil action for a public nuisance and possibly shut it down.
“If we decide to do that and if we are successful, we would have to prove by a preponderance of the evidence that it is a public nuisance and if so, we would ask a judge to padlock it for up to a year,” Leyton said.
Starling thinks they should find somewhere else to run their bar.
“Because there’s too many kids around here, and there’s other people that stay here. We all want peace around here and we don’t have that right now. But what else can you do but move,” Starling asked?
