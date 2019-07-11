Firefighters were called out at around 5:30 a.m. after a neighbor discovered a house on fire.
Bridgeport Township Fire Chief Patrick Nelson said neighbors heard smoke detectors going off and discovered the fire in the 7800 block of Rookway early on July 11.
The chief said the home was under renovation, and currently no one lived there.
He said it appeared the fire started in the center of the home in a wall, and went into the attic, causing extensive damage.
A cause is still unclear, but the fire is not considered suspicious.
