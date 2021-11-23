Authorities now say an explosion Monday night on Hogarth Avenue in Flint has claimed the life of a 4-year-old girl and a 55-year-old woman. Two others are hospitalized.

The 4-year-old girl had initially been reported as missing until her body was found earlier Tuesday afternoon.

4-year-old girl, woman dead after Flint house explosion A 4-year-old girl and a 55-year-old woman are dead following an explosion that happened in Flint Monday night. Two other people are in the hospital, but their conditions are unknown.

Three homes were set on fire, and at least 20 more were damaged, displacing dozens of residents.

Neighbors said the power of the explosion was unimaginable.

"9:28 last night she blew...knocked me across the living room,” said Ron Blackhurst, resident.

Blackhurst lives just a few doors down from the origin of the explosion.

"All my windows were knocked out of my house, both my doors were blown off,” Blackhurst said. "That's still in my head, watching that mother holler for her child last night. It broke my heart."

City officials said 30 homes in the area sustained damage. Patricia Dehmel-Perkins' house is one of them. She was in her living room watching TV with her husband when the explosion rocked their quiet night.

"We thought maybe a semi-truck had hit into a building here because it was so loud. It felt like a force right in my chest,” Perkins said.

Perkins has lived in this area since she was 19. Now, it will never be the same.

"It's really hard to describe what it's like. You lose a part of your neighborhood...your neighborhood is gone,” Perkins said.

Blakchurst said Thanksgiving will mean a lot more this year.

"I have a lot to be thankful for, a lot. I'm alive,” Blackhurst said.

The cause of the explosion is still under investigation.