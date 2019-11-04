A community is searching for answers after a Saginaw couple was shot and left for dead.
Michigan State Police Troopers found the husband and wife dead in a home on the city's east side Friday night.
Neighbors say they can't understand who would want the couple dead.
“There were shots and it was like pow pow pow pow pow,” said Saginaw resident Louise Oliver.
Balloons are flying high at the Saginaw home as neighbors mourn the loss of Brenda and Larney Johnson.
“She was a lovely person, she's friendly and stuff and everything,” Oliver said.
Neighbor Alexander Alexander said, “Well he was a very good person, quiet, no trouble at all.”
The couple was shot dead in their home in Saginaw, on Friday night near the 900 block of south 17th street.
What remains a mystery to many is who's responsible and why?
“It’s just sad it happened, I don't know nothing he could've done to get himself in that position,” Alexander said.
“She’s not that kind of person, her or her husband,” Oliver said.
Neighbors say this comes as a shock to the entire community and the Johnson’s will be missed.
“She was a nice person though she didn't deserve that, neither one of them,” Oliver said. “The neighborhood didn't deserve it.”
So far police have no suspects in custody and the shooting remains under investigation.
As for the neighborhood they're trying to make sense of it all and hoping whoever's responsible is caught.
“I would hope that things like this don’t happen again because it makes everybody sad and it don't do no good to be sad,” Alexander said.
