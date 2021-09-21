Whittemore resident John Allen was arrested Monday night as FBI agents descended on his yellow house on North Street.

Allen's charged with blackmail and attempted destruction of buildings.

"Just flashlights and stuff going crazy all over town, you know, I don't know what they're doing,” said Terry Johnson, a Whittemore resident.

Johnson said he knows Allen and his wife.

"I just know they're great people, I never seen them bother anybody or anything, you know they're just wonderful people,” Johnson said.

Summer Tworoger lives in Whittemore.

"And then I saw, when I went to go take my daughter to school this morning, that there was like way more FBI agents than there were last night,” Tworoger said. "Never would have thought."

Way more agents because of the nature of the case. Investigators believe Allen made pipe bombs that were found outside two AT&T stores in Cheboygan and Sault Ste. Marie.

Investigators weren't sure if there were any explosives inside the house.

There were at least 50 different agents Tuesday at the scene, including the bomb squad and hazmat team. Neighbors said they haven't seen anything like it.

"No, not in this town, nothing happens in this town. It's a pretty boring town,” said Kurt Rahkola, a Whittemore resident. "There's only like, there's only probably like maybe 500 families here, that's it."

Rahkola lives right down the street. He said he used to live right next door to Allen.

"No, they were just nice people. They were just people that we knew, they were always outside, playing in their garage, mowing lawns,” Rahkola said. "Known them most of my life here in town, so, that's all I know."

Investigators believe the bombs are related to a series of threatening letters discovered last month in the upper peninsula.