Attorney General Dana Nessel is urging the Michigan Public Service Commission to cut the rate increase request from DTE Gas Co. to keep natural gas services as one of the state’s largest affordable utilities.
In February, Nessel intervened in the company’s case to advocate for natural gas customers across the state. The company requested a $195 million increase.
Nessel argued the request is excessive and unreasonable, and that DTE should receive no more than a $19 million annual increase so that all customers pay their fair share.
“Michiganders have been through a lot over the past year-plus, and I want to help make sure ratepayers are not blindsided by large increases in utility bills just when we are starting to see signs of returning to normalcy,” Nessel said. “While I certainly appreciate utility commitments to improve natural gas infrastructure in the state to ensure that our natural gas supply is safe and reliable, unnecessary and excessive expenditures must be avoided. My testimony in this case appropriately balances those concerns and offers a reasonable resolution for all ratepayers.”
DTE provides natural gas to 1.3 million customers across the state and electricity to 2.2 million customers in southeast Michigan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.