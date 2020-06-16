Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced the first seven proposal for police reform in the state on Tuesday.
The proposals seek to increase transparency surrounding law enforcement agencies and ensure accountability from and for law enforcement officers, the Attorney General's Office said.
The proposals include the following:
- Authorizing MCOLES (Michigan Commission on Law Enforcement Standards) to suspend or revoke a license when an officer: (a) engages in conduct that adversely affects the ability and fitness of the police officer to perform his or her job duties; or (b) engages in conduct that is detrimental to the reputation, integrity or discipline of the police department where the police officer is employed.
- Mandating that law enforcement agencies maintain all disciplinary records of a police officer in his or her personnel file.
- Requiring MCOLES to create a statewide misconduct registry of verified claims that is accessible by the public.
- Amending the Public Employee Benefits Forfeiture Act (MCL 38.2701, et al.) so that officers forfeit their retirement benefits upon conviction of a felony related to misconduct while on duty.
- Mandating law enforcement agencies report use of force data, disaggregated by race, sex, disability, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, religion and age.
- Creating an independent investigative and prosecutorial process for deaths that involve the actions of law enforcement officers.
- Requiring continuing education for law enforcement officers as a license requirement; improving and standardizing police policies and trainings (including de-escalation, cultural competence and implicit bias trainings).
Nessel said these proposals are the first in a series of actions for police reform.
“We must do more than just condemn bigotry and acts of excessive force committed by law enforcement officers. We must act,” she said. “Today, I have announced seven proposals for police reform, but this is merely a start. Making meaningful and concrete changes doesn’t end here, but it’s crucial that we move first with measures which create better accountability and more transparency to the actions of law enforcement here in Michigan. This work is a marathon, not a sprint and I am committed to moving with all deliberate speed in making progress on this front.”
