Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced a second conviction in the clergy abuse investigation.
Brian Stanley, 57, of Coloma, plead guilty to one felony count of attempted false imprisonment during his final pretrial conference. He faces a maximum sentence of five years in prison and will be required to register as a sex offender for 15-years.
Stanley was charged in August after being accused of secreting away a teenaged boy holding him against his will in the janitor’s room of St. Margaret’s Church in 2013.
According to officials, Stanley reportedly immobilized the young man by wrapping him tightly in plastic wrap and using masking tape as additional binding and to cover his eyes and mouth.
Stanley left the victim bound and alone in the janitor’s room for an extended period of time before returning and eventually letting him go, officials said.
“Mr. Stanley’s decision to plead guilty to Attempted False Imprisonment ensures that he will be held accountable for the pain and suffering he has caused,” Nessel said. “His guilty plea marks the second conviction in our aggressive pursuit of justice for all those who have been victimized by priests or members of the clergy. Our department remains steadfast in its commitment to bringing a swift end to an era of abuse that has hidden in plain sight for too long.”
Stanley’s sentencing is scheduled for January 27, 2020.
