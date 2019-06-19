Hundreds of former ITT Technical Institute students will soon receive debt relief after the school filed for bankruptcy in 2016.
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced on Wednesday, the state will receive $15.3 million in debt relief for the 1,868 former ITT Tech students.
It is part of a multi-state settlement that will result in debt relief of more than $168 million for more than 18,000 former ITT Tech students across the country.
Student CU Connect CUSO, LLC offered tuition loans at the for-profit institute between 2009 and 2011, the Attorney General’s Office said.
In 2016, ITT Tech filed bankruptcy amid investigations by state attorneys general and following actions by the U.S. Department of Education to restrict their access to federal student aid.
“Paying for college is challenging enough without contending with unscrupulous and abusive lending practices,” Nessel said. “This settlement holds CUSO accountable for preying on ITT Tech students eager to expand their education. I’m proud my office was able to secure the relief these Michigan students deserve and we will continue to protect those seeking better opportunities through education.”
The attorneys general allege ITT, with CUSO’s knowledge, offered students temporary credit upon enrollment to cover the amount remaining after federal aid was applied to the cost of attendance. Students were expected to repay the temporary credit prior to the following academic year, but many were under the impressions that payment wouldn’t be due until six months after graduation, the Attorney General’s Office said.
“Students received pressure from ITT to obtain loans through CUSO to cover the temporary credit, often at interest rates far above federal loans. Tactics included removing students from class and threatening expulsion if loan terms weren’t accepted,” the Attorney General’s Office said in a press release.
Students weren’t able to transfer their ITT credits to most schools, so they took loan options through CUSO and were allegedly forced into default, the Attorney General’s Office said.
Under the settlement, CUSO agrees to forego collection of outstanding loans and cease conducting all business.
