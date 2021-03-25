Michigan’s Attorney General has joined a coalition calling for social media companies to stop the spread of vaccine misinformation.
Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Thursday she’s joined a group of 11 other attorneys general asking Facebook and Twitter to take a stronger stance against anti-vaxxer disinformation on their platforms.
In letters to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey asks both men to immediately and fully enforce company guidelines against vaccine misinformation.
The coalition said the misinformation shared on social media can lead to needless infection of death due to the virus and slow the nation’s recovery.
"The availability of safe and effective vaccines means the end of this pandemic is finally in sight. However, disinformation threatens that,” Nessel said. “The rampant disinformation being disseminated across social media platforms directly undermines all efforts to safely and quickly distribute vaccines and limit further loss of life.”
Nessel said a small number of people lacking medical expertise and often motivated by their own financial interests have reached more than 59 million followers on Facebook, YouTube, Instagram and Twitter.
Zuckerberg, Dorsey and Google CEO Sundar Pichai are set to testify Thursday at a joint hearing of the Communications and Technology Subcommittee and the Consumer Protection and Commerce Subcommittee of the U.S. House of Representatives regarding social media’s role in promoting extremism and misinformation.
