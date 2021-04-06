Attorney General Dana Nessel is asking online retailers to stop people from selling fake vaccination cards.
Nessel and 45 other attorneys general from around the country have asked Twitter, eBay and Shopify to immediately put a stop to the selling of fake Centers for Disease Control and Prevention vaccination cards.
"These cards look legitimate but are anything but. By selling these fake vaccine cards, bad actors are undermining the public safety and prolonging this pandemic,” Nessel said. “My colleagues and I are urging Twitter, eBay and Shopify to help prevent the sale of these phony cards and protect the public health.”
Nessel is concerned about the threat to Michigan communities if people are able to falsely claim they have been vaccinated.
