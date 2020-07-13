Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel and the Better Business Bureau are warning residents about fraudulent cards that falsely claim to exempt the holder from wearing a face mask in public.
Groups like the Freedom to Breathe Agency have made the face mask exempt cards available to residents as an attempt to bypass the executive order, the Attorney General's Office said in a press release.
Some of the cards may have a logo for the agency or the U.S. Department of Justice.
"The cards also contain an implied threat that any business that denies access for failure to wear a mask will be reported as having violated the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA)," the Attorney General's Office said.
The AG's Office said the cards are not legitimate and are not endorsed by the Department of Justice.
“These groups are trying to spread misinformation about the use of face coverings, and the unfortunate outcome is that they are also endangering the lives of many people,” Nessel said. “Business owners should understand that these face mask exempt cards are fake, and people should continue to wear face coverings unless the individual is unable medically to tolerate one.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.