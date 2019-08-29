Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is blasting a company that sells do-it-yourself sexual assault kits.
Nessel said the "Me Too Kits" Company, based in Brooklyn, New York, is in violation of several sections of Michigan's Consumer Protection Act.
“This company is shamelessly trying to take financial advantage of the ‘Me Too’ movement by luring victims into thinking that an at-home-do-it-yourself sexual assault kit will stand up in court,” Nessel said. “Nothing could be further from the truth. Career prosecutors know that evidence collected in this way would not provide the necessary chain of custody. And it is unlikely any private lab would have access to CODIS (Combined DNA Index System, a national DNA data base created and maintained by the FBI), which would significantly limit the ability to identify unknown perpetrators or repeat offenders.”
On Thursday, a notice of intended action was sent to the company to give them an opportunity to immediately cease and desist from engaging in unlawful business practices.
“We are very concerned about these sales and the representations made to induce them,” Nessel said.
Sexual assault kits are free in Michigan to those who seek medical attention for sexual assault within 120 hours of the assault, the Attorney General's Office said.
The AG's office added the "Me Too Kits" do not address the health needs of many sexual assault survivors.
The company is accused of engaging in unfair trade practices including the following:
- Representing that services have sponsorship, approval, characteristics, ingredients, uses, benefits, or quantities that they do not.
- Causing a probability of confusion or of misunderstanding as to the legal rights, obligations, or remedies of a party to a transaction.
- Failing to reveal a material fact, the omission of what tends to mislead or deceive the consumer and which in fact could not reasonably be known to the consumer.
- Failing to reveal facts that are material to the transaction in light of representations of fact made in a positive manner.
“There is absolutely no benefit here for victims,” Nessel said. “In addition, some of the pitches the company is making actually demonize the process that allows the justice system to work. A victim should never be discouraged from reporting an assault and seeking the professional care he or she needs.”
The company has 10 days to provide Nessel's office with assurances of compliance, including an agreement they will not sell these kits to Michigan consumers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.