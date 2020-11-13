Attorney General Dana Nessel has joined a group of attorneys general calling fora reversal of an abrupt change to a Department of Justice policy surrounding elections.
A group of 23 attorneys general voiced strong objection to a change in policy that they said “will erode the public’s confidence in the election.”
U.S. Attorney General William Barr issued a directive on Nov. 9 that allows U.S. attorneys pursue allegations of voter fraud without adhering to long-established guidelines.
The group of attorneys general that oppose the change said the guidelines that were in place are important.
“It is the states’ principal responsibility for overseeing the election process and my office is committed to bringing perpetrators of fraud to justice,” Nessel said. “As I’ve stated previously, there has not been an unusual number of credible allegations of voting misconduct. It’s clear that this new policy only serves to undermine confidence in the electoral process while legitimizing the president’s unsupported claims that he won his reelection.”
Nessel said the change is about lending legitimacy to the president’s baseless claims of widespread voter fraud.
