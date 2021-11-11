Attorney General Dana Nessel joined a bipartisan coalition calling on Congress to pass the Military Justice Improvement and Increasing Prevention Act of 2021, which would reform the military’s process when it comes to investigating and prosecuting sexual assault.
“As we honor our brave service members this Veterans Day, I am proud to stand with my colleagues in urging Congress to pass this Act – one that is long overdue,” Nessel said. “While I recognize it will not completely erase the risks of retaliation for reporting an assault, nor can it guarantee that every assault is prosecuted, this legislation properly addresses contributing factors to underreporting and under-prosecuting. Those who risk everything to protect this nation should not also suffer silently in instances of sexual violence. We owe survivors proper channels to report and must strengthen accountability against perpetrators.”
The letter sent to Congress from Nessel – and 29 other attorneys general – highlights the need to address the longtime issue of underreporting and prosecuting sexual assaults in the military.
Every year, thousands of military members become victims of sexual assault, and of those victims, only a small percentage ever report it – often due to fear of retaliation. In many cases, the assailant is someone in the service member’s own chain of command, creating an additional risk of retaliation. Even when military sexual assaults are reported, only a small percentage of perpetrators, approximately 9 percent, are ever convicted.
The Military Justice Improvement and Increasing Prevention Act addresses the widespread issue of reluctance among members of the military to report instances of sexual assault due to fears of bias in the military chain of command’s power to determine whether or not a case will move forward to a trial.
It would also ensure decisions about whether to prosecute perpetrators of sexual assault or domestic violence are made by independent, trained, professional military prosecutors instead of the military chain of command.
Additionally, it would increase sexual assault prevention training for military personnel while also adding instruction for designated prosecutors on the proper conduct, presentation, and handling of sexual assault and domestic violence cases.
The passing of the Military Justice Improvement and Increasing Prevention Act would mark the largest change to the military justice system in the last 70 years.
