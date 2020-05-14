Attorney General Dana Nessel is calling for a rejection of Enbridge’s attempt to start construction.
According to Nessel, Enbridge asked the Michigan Public Service Commission to approve construction on a new pipeline and tunnel under the Straits of Mackinac.
Enbridge also asked the MPSC to issue a declaratory ruling says they don’t need to approve construction because it was covered by the MPSC ruling in 1953 that allowed construction of the original tunnel.
MPSC put Enbridge’s application on hold and is asking for public comment on the request for a declaratory ruling.
“Enbridge’s proposed new pipeline must be thoroughly and publicly vetted through the processes required by Michigan law, including full review by the MPSC,” said Nessel. “There is too much at stake to allow anything else.”
Nessel filed comments Wednesday opposing the request for multi0ple reasons:
- Enbridge’s project is not, as it claims, simply “maintenance” of the pipelines approved in 1953; it proposes to locate and build a new and different pipeline.
- Act 16 and MPSC’s rules plainly require an application to locate and construct a new oil pipeline.
- Enbridge’s claim that a new approval is “never” required for this type of project is false; Enbridge itself has previously applied for approval to replace sections of other pipelines in Michigan.
- The MPSC has a duty to consider the potential environmental impacts of the project that cannot be bypassed through Enbridge’s requested declaratory ruling.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.