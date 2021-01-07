Michigan’s top legal officer is joining the list of officials calling for the removal of President Donald Trump.
“I don’t believe that he’s fit to maintain office. And every day that goes by between now and then that Donald Trump remains president of the United States, I think the country is in grave peril,” Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said.
Nessel not only blames Trump for the violent actions of his supporters at the nation’s capital, but believes he should face legal action. She said she fully supports the growing call by lawmakers and administration officials to enact the 25th Amendment, which would remove the president from office if he is deemed unfit.
“You know, I think that there’s going to be a lengthy investigation to see what, if any, crimes he committed in regard to the activities in Washington, D.C. yesterday,” Nessel said.
However, come Jan. 20, Nessel said there’s no doubt President-Elect Joe Biden will be the nation’s next leader. Which is why she is urging Republican lawmakers to end their objections to the results of the 2020 election.
“I would call on all elected leaders in our state to come together and to at long last rebuke these conspiracy theories, which we know have no foundation in fact or reason or logic. And it’s time for that to come to an end,” Nessel said.
Nessel said the effects of Wednesday’s violence have already been felt in Michigan. The Michigan State Capitol building in Lansing was temporarily closed on Thursday due to a bomb threat. That is why Nessel is once again asking the Capitol Commission to reconsider their policy on allowing firearms.
“I would caution people about going to our state Capitol. And until or unless a weapons ban is put into place and there are metal detectors there. I would tell people it’s not a safe environment to be in,” Nessel said.
