Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel has joined other attorneys general in calling on Amazon and Whole Foods to provide employees with paid leave during the COVID-19 pandemic.
In their letter to the company, the attorneys general ask the companies to provide paid sick and family leave as required under the Families First Coronavirus Response Act. The act was enacted by Congress on March 19 to ensure paid leave for workers during the pandemic.
“Federal law provides certain guidelines for paid leave, and employers have an obligation to abide by those rules,” Nessel said. “Moreover, considering grocery stores are one of the places being frequented by consumers, extra precautions should be taken into account.”
The attorneys general said the recent offer from the companies to offer two weeks of paid leave to employees diagnosed with COVID-19 or place in quarantine is less than what the act requires.
Under the act, employers with less than 500 employees must provide two weeks of fully paid time off to full and part-time employees to self-quarantine, seek preventative care, or receive treatment for COVID-19. Additionally, employers must offer two weeks paid time off at two-thirds their regular pay for full and part-time employees to care for family members.
Finally, the act requires employers to provide 12 weeks of job-protected leave at no less than two-thirds of their usual rate of pay to take care of children if their school or daycare closes.
In the letter, Nessel was joined by the attorneys general of California, Connecticut, Delaware, the District of Columbia, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, New Mexico, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and Washington.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.