Nessel’s letter was sent to the select subcommittee on coronavirus crisis, asking the members why investigations into COVID response at nursing homes were only sent to Attorneys General in Michigan, New York, New Jersey, California and Pennsylvania.
“While I appreciate and share your concern for the impact of COVID-19 on the health and safety of our elderly population, I am curious as to why similar requests have not been sent to states with Republican Governors,” the letter read in part.
Nessel said she’s “deeply troubled” that there concern for the elderly isn’t nationwide.
She cites in her letter the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services who show places like Louisiana, Ohio, Georgia, Texas and Illinois who ad similar or more deaths in nursing homes related to COVID-19.
Nessel said, “Sending a congressional inquiry only to one’s political opponents appears designed to produce salacious headlines rather than measurable results.”
Nessel asked the subcommittee to investigate and correct the federal government’s response to the pandemic to help all the states better handle the crisis.
The entire letter can be read here:
