Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel has joined a coalition of attorneys general and New York City to fight against a proposed rule they say would cut food benefits for 3.1 million Americans.
In a letter to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the coalition urged the agency not to finalize the rule that would take SNAP benefits from several low-income residents, including 144,000 in Michigan, the AG's Office said.
“Food insecurity has been a concern for millions of people across the country for a long time, and even more Americans now are struggling to feed their families as the COVID-19 pandemic has robbed them of their incomes,” Nessel said. “This proposed rule, if finalized, would only make it worse, and the USDA must reconsider adoption of it to avoid exacerbating an already terrible situation.”
The proposed rule would also make it harder to qualify for SNAP benefits, the AG's Office said.
In the letter, the coalition said if the rule is finalized it would:
- Take food assistance away from 3.1 million people during the pandemic: If the proposed rule is finalized now, over 3.1 million low-income people could lose critical nutrition assistance. These cuts would hit especially hard at a time when about 95 percent of Americans are under stay-at-home orders, millions of people are out of work, and there are fully signed Presidential Disaster Declarations in all 50 states and the District of Columbia.
- Impair the national response to COVID-19: To prevent the further spread of COVID-19, which has already killed more than 36,000 Americans, including more than 2,400 Michigan residents, it is necessary for people to comply with stay-at-home orders in their jurisdictions and continue social distancing. In order to do so, they must be able to feed themselves, whether they are still employed, searching for employment or able to work from home. Additionally, many essential workers—grocery store clerks, delivery drivers, warehouse workers, among others—who are keeping the country running during the public health emergency rely on food stamps. These workers should not have to worry about how to feed their own families too.
- Impose major administrative burdens on states that are desperately fighting COVID-19: The rule would impose substantial additional administrative burdens on the states, at a time when states are acting as front-line public health and economic responders and focusing resources on keeping residents safe. BBCE was intended to reduce administrative costs and burdens by allowing states to qualify families for multiple benefits programs at once, rather than having to assess the same families multiple times and using separate qualification processes for each program. By eliminating BBCE, the USDA would force states to duplicate efforts as they evaluate residents for programs.
