Attorney General Dana Nessel, joined by 22 other attorneys general, is calling for changes the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) to ensure the funds are distributed fairly.
In a letter to Congressional leadership, attorneys general expressed their concerns for the program’s lack of transparency, technical savvy, and functionality.
The group argues because of this, the funds have benefited large, well-connected companies and have left small companies underserved by the program.
“Michigan is home to a multitude of small businesses that are more than deserving of receiving assistance from the Paycheck Protection Program, but many of them were turned away when the first and second rounds of funding quickly ran out,” Nessel said. “That is why I joined with my colleagues from around the nation to ask Congress to continue working to support small business owners in their time of need. By taking the steps proposed by this coalition, Congress can ensure that access to the program is fair and that the funds end up in the hands of those who need it most.”
The coalition wants more fair access funding for small businesses, equal distribution, better communication and transparency, as well as more flexibility and technical support for the program.
