Following a decision made by the Michigan Court of Claims involving a discrimination lawsuit filed against the Michigan Department of Civil Rights, Attorney General Dana Nessel is commending the court’s decision on gender identity.
Nessel is vowing to appeal the ruling as it relates to sexual orientation and the terms’ meanings under the Elliott-Larsen Civil Rights Act (ELCRA).
The Attorney General's Office said the plaintiffs in the lawsuit, Rouch World LLC et al vs. Michigan Department of Civil Rights et al, were businesses that denied services to customers who were either a same-sex couple or an individual who was transitioning their gender identity based on religious grounds.
In 2018, the Michigan Civil Rights Commission (MCRC) adopted an interpretive statement that "sex" included protections for individuals based on sexual orientation and gender identity.
This determination by the MCRC allowed the Michigan Department of Civil Rights (MDCR) to begin processing complaints of discrimination based on gender identity and sexual orientation.
The MDCR began its investigation in 2019 when complaints about the plaintiff businesses were filed.
Plaintiffs filed suit earlier this year asking the court to rule MDCR has no jurisdiction to investigate complaints based on sexual orientation or gender identity.
The suit filed also claimed the MCRC had no authority to issue the 2018 interpretive statement that gender identity and sexual orientation were covered under ELCRA.
Nessel said she will appeal the ruling on behalf of the Department of Civil Rights.
“I respectfully disagree with the Michigan Court of Claims on its ruling in this case as it relates to sexual orientation,” Nessel said. “Michigan courts have held that federal precedent is highly persuasive when determining the contours of the Elliott-Larsen Civil Rights Act, and federal courts across the country including the U.S. Supreme Court in Bostock v Clayton Co have held that discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation is a form of sex discrimination. We intend to submit that all Michigan residents are entitled to protection under the law regardless of their gender identity or sexual orientation in our appeal to this decision.”
“The Michigan Civil Rights Commission welcomes Attorney General Dana Nessel’s decision to appeal. We are encouraged that the Michigan Court of Claims has ruled the word ‘sex’ in ELCRA encompasses gender identity, but we will continue to argue that the U.S. Supreme Court was right to conclude, as did the Michigan Civil Rights Commission, that ‘sex’ in this context is also inclusive of sexual orientation,” Stacie Clayton, chairperson of the MCRC said. “We are confident that Michigan’s appellate courts will do the same. The fact is that continuing to interpret the word ‘sex’ in a more restrictive way than we do any of the other protected classes under ELCRA is in itself discriminatory.”
James E. White, the MDCR's director said they are ready to investigate and resolve all complaints.
“The Michigan Department of Civil Rights is committed to continuing the work we are mandated to do,” White said. “We stand ready to investigate and resolve all complaints of discrimination filed with us, under the authority of the Elliott-Larsen Civil Rights Act and other state and federal civil rights laws.”
Anyone who wants to file a complaint or report acts of discrimination can contact the Michigan Department of Civil Rights by calling 1-800-482-3604.
