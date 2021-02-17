Michigan’s Attorney General Dana Nessel is warning against more scams that target people in financial hardships due to the pandemic.
Nessel said there are plenty of programs available for homeowners, renters and people with student loans, but she urges people to be alert for people trying to take advantage of those in financial trouble.
“With temporary halts on evictions for those eligible, mortgage payment forbearance and a continued pause on federal student loan payments, it’s important to remain on alert for scammers seeking to capitalize off of these opportunities,” Nessel said. “That is why my office wants to ensure that people remember they do not have to pay for these benefits. If you receive a call, email or text demanding that you provide personal information like your Social Security, bank account or credit card number, do not fall for it.”
Federal agencies have put policies in place to help these people going through hardship. One of those policies is a temporary stop on evictions for certain renters - which is in effect until March 31. Other policies include payment forbearance available for people struggling to pay a federally backed mortgage, and federal student loan payments have been automatically paused through Sept. 30.
