DTE Energy requested the Michigan Public Service Commission allows them to increase its gas rate by $204 million.
State Attorney General Dana Nessel filed testimony in the case, arguing the request is "excessive and unreasonable."
The request would increase residential customers' gas bills by more than 8 percent, the AG's Office said in a press release.
“My office is tasked with making sure all utility rate increase requests are just and reasonable, based on a host of factors,” Nessel said. “While I certainly appreciate the need to continue to improve natural gas infrastructure in the state to ensure our supply is safe and reliable, that must be balanced against the ever-present affordability concerns that confront many Michigan households and businesses. My testimony in this case appropriately balances those concerns and offers a reasonable resolution for all ratepayers.”
DTE submitted its request in November 2019.
Nessel argued DTE should receive no more than a $65.5 million annual increase.
"[Nessel's] testimony seeks to provide DTE with necessary funding for infrastructure upgrades, while making sure that any rate increase remains moderate for all customers," the press release said.
