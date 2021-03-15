Attorney General Dana Nessel has denied a request from a group of state senators to launch an investigation into Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Michigan State Senators Jim Runestad, Tom Barrett, Ruth Johnson, Kim LaSata, Roger Victory, Lana Theis, Dale Zorn, and Curtis VanderWall sent a letter to Nessel in February raising concerns about the governor’s nursing home policies, the accuracy of COVID-19 data reporting, compliance with CDC guidelines and compliance with the Freedom of Information Act.
Nessel denied their request for an investigation, saying an investigation must be free from political motivation.
“Though I will not hesitate to act when justified, I also will not abuse the investigatory powers of this department to launch a political attack on any state official, regardless of party or beliefs,” Nessel said.
Nessel cited the American Bar Association standards in her response, saying, “Law enforcement officials have an ethical duty to ‘resist political pressure intended to influence the conduct, focus, duration or outcome of a criminal investigation,’ and to ‘limit the political impact’ of an investigation ‘without regard to the official’s personal political beliefs or affiliations.’”
