Millions of Michigan residents have already cast their ballots in the historic 2020 presidential election as election day rapidly approaches.
“Whatever happens the night of the election, we are not gonna have a winner declared in Michigan for presidency or probably any of our statewide offices,” Attorney General Dana Nessel said.
More than 2.6 million people in Michigan have voted absentee so far.
Nessel expects a winner by Friday.
“Instead of getting used to what we’ve known up until now, which is having a winner declared the night of the election, we just have to be patient,” Nessel said.
Nessel said a little wait for results proves the system is working.
Despite Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson’s open carry ban being struck down, your vote is still safe.
“We’re not expecting any problems. I don’t think we’re gonna see any problems. Nobody should be fearful to vote,” Nessel said.
According to Nessel, volunteer poll workers were canceling due to fears over recent extremist arrests and guns in the capitol. That is why they issued the guidance.
Nessel and Benson have appealed the decision, but election day is only four days away.
“Even if that effort is not successful, again, please don’t be intimidated. There’s no greater right we enjoy here in the United States of America than our right to cast our ballot. And nothing should deter people from doing so,” Nessel said.
Nessel said they are still seeing lots of mail delays so be sure to track your ballot online. If it hasn’t arrived, go to your clerk, cancel your absentee ballot, and vote on the spot.
Nessel said she voted absentee for the first time this year.
If voters believe they are experiencing or witnessing voter intimidation, call 517-335-7659.
