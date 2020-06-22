Attorney General Dana Nessel filed four motions for a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction related to Enbridge’s disclosure of significant damage to an anchor support on the east leg of the Line 5 oil pipeline.
According to officials, Line 5 lies open on the floor of the Straits of Mackinac pumping nearly 23 million gallons of oil each day through two aging pipelines in the heart of the Great Lakes.
Officials said the motions were filed in the parties’ ongoing case, Nessel v Enbridge Energy LP, et al., Case No. 19-474, currently pending before the Honorable James S. Jamo, in the Ingham County Circuit Court.
Enbridge reported the damage on Thursday, June 18, shutting down both the east and west legs for inspection.
On Friday, June 19, Governor Whitmer wrote a letter asking Enbridge to provide the State with all the information in its possession about the damage, including pictures, video, and engineering reports. Whitmer requested that all digital information be provided within 24 hours of her request.
According to officials, Enbridge not only failed to provide the requested information but on Saturday, June 20, the company reactivated the west leg of the pipeline without providing the State with an opportunity to first discuss it.
Officials said Whitmer sent another letter to Enbridge requesting that it immediately shut down the pipeline until the matter could be investigated, assessed, and preventive measures put in place. They said once the state, or a third party selected by the state, has reviewed the information, a discussion would occur as to when normal operations could resume.
According to officials, Enbridge did not provide any information on the damage until Monday, June 22.
Officials said the company sent brief reports on the east and west legs of the pipeline.
“It is evident by the pictures we’ve seen that there has been significant damage to an anchor support on the east leg of the pipeline. To date, Enbridge has provided no explanation of what caused this damage and a woefully insufficient explanation of the current condition and safety of the pipeline as a result of this damage,” Nessel said. “We cannot rely on Enbridge to act in the best interests of the people of this State so I am compelled to ask the Court to order them to.”
Nessel is asking the Court to order Enbridge to provide all of the information in its possession related to the nature, extent, and causes of the newly discovered damage to Line 5. She also requests that the Court order that operations of the pipeline be suspended until the State of Michigan has conducted a full review of the information provided with the assistance of independent experts.
“The State deserves to see all of the information in Enbridge’s possession about this significant incident and to independently verify the accuracy and reliability of the information provided,” Nessel said. “I will continue to use all the resources at my disposal to protect Michiganders from companies with an incentive to prioritize their own profits over the safety and well-being of our residents.”
“I fully support the Attorney General’s action today on Line 5. Enbridge resumed operation of the pipeline through the Straits of Mackinac without any explanation of the cause for the damage to the pipeline structure or plan to prevent it from happening again,” Whitmer said. “Moreover, Enbridge has not timely complied with the state’s request for full and complete information and resumed operation without even consultation. This brazen disregard for the people of Michigan and the safety and well-being of our Great Lakes is unacceptable.”
