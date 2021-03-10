Attorney General Dana Nessel filed a notice of intervention on March 5 on Consumers Energy’s request to raise electric rates. This comes months after the Michigan Public Service Commission approved a $90.2 million rate increase for Consumers.
“Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, my office took price-gouging very seriously to protect residents from being taken advantage of, and we will maintain that effort now to protect ratepayers as well,” Nessel said. “Families should not have to choose between paying exorbitant utility bills or paying for their rent, medicine, food, clothing and for other essential things. My office will intervene in this rate case and scrutinize this request to determine whether the proposed benefits truly justify the costs to Michigan consumers.”
Consumers Energy is now seeking an increase of nearly 9 percent annually, which would be $225 million in annual rates.
According to the Michigan Department of Attorney General’s Office, Nessel’s intervention in the last electric rate case by Consumers Energy helped electric customers save 60 percent from the company’s original requested rate increase.
