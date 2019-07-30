Michigan’s Attorney General filed a lawsuit against an out-of-state business doing fraudulent business in Michigan.
Attorney General Dana Nessel announced her office filed a lawsuit against a company based in Florida for doing business as MI Certificate Service.
According to a report, the company allegedly solicited and targeted new Michigan businesses in a deceptive way.
The Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division started receiving complaints from small business owners earlier in the year.
According to the allegations in the lawsuit, MI Certificate Service is using fraudulent misrepresentations in mailings to new limited liability companies to sell Certificates of Good Standing for $72.50.
The lawsuit says the mailings make new business owners believe they must make the payment through a design intentionally resembling an official State of Michigan form, and the use of a Lansing address for payments even though the company is in Florida. The optional certificates are available from the Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs for $10.
“Businesses using fake documents that purport to be official State of Michigan forms is not only intentionally misleading, it’s illegal,” Nessel said. “Our office will not permit any business to take advantage of our residents. All companies that want to do business in Michigan will be held to the same laws and standards, regardless of where they are located.”
The lawsuit was filed to protect the interest of Michigan’s small businesses and seeks to stop the company’s fraudulent practices and return the swindled funds to their owners.
Since January, Nessel’s Consumer Protection Bureau has returned more than $373,000 to Michigander’s pocketbooks.
Those who believe they have been victimized by illegal business practices from a company are urged to report their concerns to www.mi.gov/agcomplaints.
