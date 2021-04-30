Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is warning state residents about a GEICO Insurance breach.
“We recently determined that between January 21, 2021 and March 1, 2021, fraudsters used information about you – which they acquired elsewhere – to obtain unauthorized access to your driver’s license number through the online sales system on our website. We have reason to believe that this information could be used to fraudulently apply for unemployment benefits in your name…” the company said in a notice to customers earlier this month.
At this time, the Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency is not aware of the breach impacting residents at this time.
GEICO has since secured the affected website and put security measures in place to prevent future fraud.
“Unfortunately, bad actors will go to great lengths to steal personal information and the GEICO breach is another example of that,” Nessel said. “I encourage GEICO customers to check for correspondence from the company. This also serves as a reminder that all of us should be checking account statements and credit reports for unauthorized activity.”
If you receive paperwork from the UIA but never filed a claim, report the fraud here.
