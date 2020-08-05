A Flint man was sentenced to 42 to 60 years in prison for selling three pounds of marijuana and having antique guns in his home.
Michael Thompson, 69, has been locked up for more than 20-years.
“Quite honestly I was shocked. It’s not anything I’ve ever seen before in my career and it really stood out to me,” said Attorney General Dana Nessel.
Nessel said Thompson’s sentence is outrageous and unfair.
Nessel is joining the movement to free Thompson, it’s a movement we first introduced you too in February.
“Mr. Thompson’s sentence shocks the conscience and undermines the principals of fairness and equity in our criminal justice system. So, I felt like I had to do something,” Nessel said.
Nessel wrote a letter to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer asking her to speed up the process of commuting Thompson.
She said if he was charged in court today, he would have only been sentenced to about four to eight years.
“I’m not saying Mr. Thompson was not appropriately convicted of his crimes, but he certainly did not receive a fair and just sentence and the governor has an opportunity to do something about that,” Nessel said.
“I can’t stress, it’s unheard of and phenomenal. And now we need action,” said Attorney Kimberly Corral.
Corral is Thompson’s attorney. She said he just tested positive for COVID-19.
“There are some things we’re concerned about. He’s feeling weak, he doesn’t feel like he has enough energy. He’s having a hard time breathing, but he’s a fighter,” Corral said.
Thompson was so worried about catching COVID-19, he had an inmate make him a mask out of a clean pair of underwear.
“Of course, it makes the case even more compelling now that he’s contracted COVID but irrespective of that he deserves out of out of prison. He deserves to be released,” Nessel said.
