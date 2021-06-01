Attorney General Dana Nessel is launching a joint investigation with state police into the Boy Scouts of America after sex abuse allegations surfaced.
The Attorney General’s Office and Michigan State Police are working to get information about the claims that came to light during recent civil litigation. The agencies are asking the public to report instances of abuse that would help in the statewide investigation.
“My department has proven our commitment to accountability through similar sex abuse investigations and I believe—with the public’s help—we can secure justice for survivors who endured abuse through Boy Scouts of America,” Nessel said. “We stand ready to fight for those wronged by people they should have been able to trust."
“We’re pleased to partner with the Attorney General’s office on this important investigation,” said Col. Joe Gasper, director of the Michigan State Police. “We understand the critical role our investigators will play in supporting survivors who may come forward in this case, and are prepared to leverage resources statewide to address any allegations we receive.”
The team tasked with investigating BSA includes prosecutors, special agents, and victim advocates. Anyone with information that may help investigators is asked to call 844-324-3374 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
