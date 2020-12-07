Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) issued an urgent consumer alert warning Michigan residents about scam calls related to COVID-19.
“Scammers are lurking under every rock and behind every corner waiting to take advantage of unsuspecting people,” Nessel said. “It is my job as Michigan’s Attorney General to make sure our residents know what to watch out for so they don’t fall for the clever scams and ploys these bad actors come up with.”
Nessel’s consumer alert is a reminder to residents about avoiding false claims, products and services that promise to cure, treat or prevent COVID-19. Some of the examples of what scammers are offering include vaccines, treatments, test kits and clinical trials.
“We are working with our state, federal and local partners in preparing for distribution of the life-saving COVID-19 vaccine when it becomes available,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, MDHHS chief medical executive and chief deputy director for health. “However, Michigan residents should keep in mind that a vaccine has not yet been approved, so they should be extremely wary of anyone who offers them a vaccine now. When the COVID-19 vaccine does become available it will be in limited quantities, and people should look to trusted resources for information such as their local health department or their doctor. MDHHS will share this information widely and will provide regularly updated information on our website.”
Similar warnings have been issued by the Federal Trade Commission, the Department of Homeland Security and the Food & Drug Administration (FDA).
Nessel reminded residents no vaccine has been approved for distribution by the FDA yet.
“We all want this devastating virus to go away, but until a vaccine is approved for distribution by the FDA, if someone offers you a COVID-19 vaccine, DO NOT TAKE IT!” Nessel said.
To make a consumer complaint or report fraud in Michigan, please contact the Attorney General’s connection to consumer protection online or at 517-335-7599.
