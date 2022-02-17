Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel has issued multiple subpoenas to scammers acting as AT&T DirecTV services to allow her department a way to put an end to illegal robocalls.
Judge Joyce Draganchuk from the Ingham County Circuit Court has authorized the Attorney General’s Office to issue the subpoenas based on a Ex Parte Petition. More than half of a million calls related to this campaign are coming into Michigan every month, according to information received by the department’s Corporate Oversight Division.
“VoIP services convert your voice into a digital signal that travels over the Internet. VoIP service providers route outgoing and incoming calls, converting the digital signal to a regular telephone signal before it reaches the destination. These services are a cheap way for robocallers to make millions of scam calls from anywhere in the world, in a matter of minutes,” the petition says. “The purposes of this investigation are to ascertain the Unknown Caller Respondent’s true identity and location; the identities of Unknown VoIP Provider Respondents causing the illegal robocalls to be made; and to obtain documents and records relevant to Respondent thinQ’s business practices in relation to the fake ‘AT&T DirecTV’ calls.”
The filing can be accessed at the attorney general’s website.
"We are doing everything we can to track down and stop the persons or entities responsible for causing Michiganders to endure these illegal robocalls,” Nessel said. “If you receive a call offering you a massive discount on DirecTV services, consider the possibility it’s a scam. Current DirecTV customers should rely on phone numbers listed in your service correspondence or customer service information available on the website if you need to get in touch with the service provider.”
The robocalls offer residents a 50 percent discount on subscription services. In the scam call, the scammer says a cost needs to be pre-paid on a card to begin the service.
Scam complaints can be filed online, or consumers can call 877-765-8388.
