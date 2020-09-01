Attorney General Dana Nessel has announced she’s joined a coalition to fight against what she calls “attempts to reduce census efforts.”
The coalition is made up of attorneys general, cities, counties, and the bipartisan U.S. Conference of Mayors and it’s taking legal action against the Trump Administration.
The move comes after the U.S. Census Bureau announced that it was reducing the time it would allow for self-responses to the questionnaire and door-to-door follow-ups could take place. They reduced the time period by an entire month, from October 31 to September 30.
The coalition filed the brief National Urban league v. Ross which asks for a stay or preliminary injunction to stop this. It claims the rushes schedule would harm the efforts of census workers and the accuracy of the numbers in each state.
“The Trump administration continues to show a blatant disregard for the federal government's obligations under the Constitution, which includes properly compiling our nation's population via the Census count,” said Nessel. “Fighting a pandemic is already a high hurdle to clear in obtaining an accurate count. It's outrageous that we must also fight against an administration seeking to skew our population numbers.”
The brief says that inaccuracies in the population numbers will have detrimental effects on redistricting and federal funding to states and cities for the next decase
Nessel says an undercount would hurt Michigan, and other immigrant-rich states, citing a district court finding that says even a small undercount would raise a “significant risk of an apportionment loss” to Michigan and other similar states.
Nessel also said that Michigan as a whole is already ahead of the 2010 response rate but it isn’t the case for many of the larger cities in the state. Places such as Detroit, Flint, Benton Harbor, Ann Arbor, Muskegon, and Kalamazoo remain below their 2010 response rate.
