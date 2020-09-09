Attorney General Dana Nessel has joined a coalition supporting California’s ban on large-capacity magazines.
Nessel joined 17 other Attorneys General in support of the state’s ban on magazines that hold more than 10 rounds of ammunition.
“As Attorneys General, my colleagues and I have a duty to protect the health, safety and welfare of our residents,” said Nessel. “While Michigan doesn’t have a comparable statute on the books, it’s important that I join my colleagues in an effort to preserve the right for each state to implement common-sense public safety and firearm regulations.”
The brief filed in the Ninth Disctrict Court of Appelas in the case of Dancan v. Becerra, argues that the Second Amendment allows states to enact reasonable firearm restrictions that protect public safety without infringing individuals’ core Second Amendment right to self-defense.
In 2000 California banned the manufacturing, import and sale of large-capacity magazine and took t a step further in 2016 by banning the possession of them as well.
In April 2019, a lower court struck down the ban and in August 2020 a divided three-judge panel upheld that ruling.
The coalition is asking the Ninth Circuit to rehear the case, calling the ban reasonable and lawful because:
- The Second Amendment permits states to enact common-sense gun safety measures: The brief explains that states are entitled to adopt reasonable restrictions on firearms to protect public safety. Restricting access to large-capacity magazines is a reasonable restriction because it reduces firearm injuries and deaths without infringing individuals’ core Second Amendment right to self-defense.
- States have a responsibility to prevent gun violence and protect public safety: The brief notes that states have primary responsibility for ensuring public safety. This includes a duty to reduce the likelihood that their citizens will fall victim to preventable firearm violence and to minimize fatalities and injuries when such violence occurs. Population density, economic conditions and the strength of local law enforcement all vary widely across the country, and all may have an impact on crime and effective crime-fighting efforts. The brief notes that deciding how best to protect the safety of state residents is a question better suited to legislatures than courts.
- Courts have allowed states to regulate large-capacity magazines to protect the public: The divided panel’s Second Amendment analysis breaks sharply from every other court of appeals and conflicts with Supreme Court precedent allowing states leeway to respond to gun violence within their borders.
