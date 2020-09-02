Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel has joined a bipartisan coalition of 23 attorneys general in signing a letter urging the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to prohibit the use of the publication “Approved Drug Products with Therapeutic Equivalence Evaluation”, commonly known as the Orange Book, to block competition.
In a letter sent on Tuesday, Sept 1, the attorneys general argue that by permitting the entry of drug delivery devices into the Orange Book, the FDA would be allowing drug companies to keep the price of insulin inflated.
According to Nessel, the Orange Book enables branded drug manufacturers to obtain an automatic 30-month suspension of the FDA’s approval of any potential generic competitor claiming a listed patent.
The comment letter describes insulin delivery devices as an example of how this practice can contribute to higher prices and limited options, and the detrimental impact that has on our society.
Nessel said research indicates that one in four Americans with diabetes has reported cost-related skimping or skipping on an insulin dose due to a near tripling of costs over the past decade for the four most common insulin formulations.
“Michiganders are among the millions of people across this country who depend on their insulin doses to make it through each day and they shouldn’t have to ration those doses simply because of a technicality that impedes their access to affordable medicine,” Nessel said. “My colleagues and I are urging the FDA to take action to ensure their processes don’t stand in the way of more affordable drugs.”
