Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel joined a 22-state coalition urging the U.S. Department of Agriculture to remove "bureaucratic barriers" they say threaten Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The coalition wants states to be able to expedite the distribution of benefits to residents during the pandemic.
In a letter to the Food and Nutrition Service, the coalition said adjustments to administering SNAP - like allowing virtual interviews with SNAP recipients and extensions on reporting deadlines - help tens of thousands of SNAP recipients receive food assistance.
The FNS approved those waivers at the beginning of the pandemic, but recently started denying some requests without sufficient explanation, Nessel's office said in a press release.
“Thousands of Michigan residents rely on SNAP benefits to put food on the table, and in the midst of a pandemic, we are calling on the federal government to ensure that states are able to administer benefits in a safe and efficient manner—without inexplicable barriers to doing so,” Nessel said. “At a time when it is difficult for so many to make ends meet, an unnecessary burden to obtain food for their families should not be something those who are eligible should have to face. My colleagues and I are calling on the Food and Nutrition Service to not move to pre-pandemic operations when this nation has not yet bypassed the pandemic.”
The coalition wants FNS to create clear guidelines on what is required for approvable waivers.
"A lack of clear, public guidance on the criteria for these waivers and FNS’s lack of explanation for denials have left some states scrambling to formulate requests. Without waivers, states cannot process large backlogs of applications and eligibility recertifications in time to prevent families from temporarily losing benefits," Nessel's office said.
The coalition is urging FNS to help secure longer-term waivers by:
- Posting clear guidance and criteria for how waivers are approved: FNS has not posted guidance on its website about what information states should include in waiver requests despite being required to do so by the Families First Coronavirus Recovery Act. Without this guidance, states cannot easily determine why some states’ requests have been approved while others have been denied. Posting this guidance publicly will allow states to see what data must be supplied to request adjustments and whether FNS is fairly assessing the economic and public health conditions in those states.
- Increasing duration and flexibility of waiver options: FNS is currently requiring states to apply for most of the available waivers on a monthly basis even though all states and the federal government continue operating under public health emergency declarations and the pandemic is likely to continue for many more months. This requirement for monthly applications has placed a significant regulatory burden on the states at a time when most state SNAP agencies are overwhelmed with increased caseloads. The coalition urges FNS to allow states to liberally apply for multiple multi-month waivers of all commonly requested adjustments.
