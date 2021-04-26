A new initiative is focusing on protecting vulnerable adults in nursing homes.
The Sentinel Project, announced by Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel, will use specially trained staff to examine long-term care facilities for evidence of abuse or neglect through unannounced visits determined by performance metrics, complaints, and other data.
Nessel said the discrete but comprehensive site investigations will determine if more action is needed to ensure residents are given the best care.
“This team from my Health Care Fraud Division has been established to further protect Michigan’s vulnerable and elderly population,” Nessel said. “We are dedicated to detecting and addressing any neglect or abuse of loved ones residing in long-term care facilities. Instances of substandard care must be eliminated, and The Sentinel Project will help accomplish that goal.”
The senior population in the U.S. is expected to be more than 94 million by the year 2060, according to the Population Reference Bureau. Nessel’s office said at an increase of close to 70 percent, many of these individuals will need help in nursing facilities.
The Sentinel Project is expected to help Michigan prepare for the future influx and demand better care for current residents. This project is a law enforcement effort within the Attorney General’s Office and will work with the industry and regulatory partners.
If you or a loved one are being abused or neglected in a nursing facility, you’re asked to contact the Michigan Attorney General’s Health Care Fraud Hotline at 800-24-ABUSE or file a complaint online through the Michigan Attorney General Patient Abuse Complaint Form.
