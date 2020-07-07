Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel and California Attorney General Xavier Becerra are leading a coalition of six attorneys general in a court action against a rule issued by U.S. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos.
According to Nessel, the rule issued by DeVos would unfairly limit the ability of public schools to use federal funds provided under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
Nessel said the U.S. Department of Education’s rule, issued on Wednesday, July 1, requires local education agencies (LEAs) to choose between two methods for allocating CARES Act funds rather than distributing the money based on Title I, Part A allocations as required in the Act. She said both methods contradict CARES Act requirements and make all private school students potentially eligible for equitable services funded by CARES Act money.
The attorneys’ generals feel the issue is how much federal CARES Act money public school districts must share with surrounding private schools, and how public and private schools can use those funds, and whether all private school students, including affluent students, may receive services intended by Congress to benefit economically disadvantaged students.
Nessel said, however, DeVos’s rule says coronavirus relief money should be distributed based on the total number of students in any private school that wishes to participate, and that equitable services must be provided to all students enrolled, even affluent students.
Nessel said DeVos’s interpretation not only contradicts the plain language of the CARES Act but could mean that public schools serving low-income students would receive less relief money, which would instead be diverted to their private school peers.
“Secretary DeVos has decided to use this public health crisis as another opportunity to advance her personal privatization agenda. Instead of sending relief money to the students most in need as required under the CARES Act, she has abused the Department of Education’s rulemaking power to redirect money to private schools. At a time when Michigan schools are facing an unprecedented crisis, every single child deserves the chance to succeed. But, yet again, Secretary DeVos has decided to tip the scales in favor of private schools, leaving the State’s public-school students behind,” Nessel said. “The Secretary of Education’s job is to lift up our public schools, not tear them down. Today I’m leading a coalition of six other states to fight DeVos in court and give a voice to our public schools.”
"It's clear that Betsy DeVos has the wrong priorities when it comes to protecting public education, and it's time to hold her accountable," said Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. "Our administration is committed to working with Attorney General Nessel to stand up for Michigan's students, educators, and families to make sure our tax dollars are supporting public schools."
According to Nessel, the CARES Act allocates $30.75 billion for K-12 schools and higher education in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Approximately $13.2 billion is distributed to State Education Agencies (SEAs), such as the Michigan Department of Education, which gets nearly $390 million. She said the SEAs then allocate that money to LEAs, which subsequently distribute money to individual schools.
Nessel said CARES Act money is designed to provide support to schools with low-income students, as it is to be allocated based on the amount of Title 1 funding each state and school district received in the most recent fiscal year.
“On April 30, the secretary created a formula to distribute CARES Act funds inconsistent with the CARES Act and in a way that, in Michigan, would have diverted $16 million from public schools to nonpublic schools,” said State Superintendent Dr. Michael Rice. “Recently, the secretary manufactured a choice of formulas for local school districts to distribute CARES Act funds, a choice that doesn’t exist in the CARES Act and one which could have the same effect to divert $16 million from public schools to nonpublic schools. This is unacceptable, particularly in the midst of a pandemic and given a significant decline in state revenue.”
“The coronavirus did not discriminate based on the kind of schools Michigan kids attend, and neither did the Governor’s executive order shuttering every school building in the state,” said Great Lakes Education Project Executive Director Beth DeShone. “GLEP strongly opposes today’s attempt by Governor Whitmer, Attorney General Nessel, and Superintendent Rice to discriminate against and strip emergency funding from kids in the midst of a global pandemic, based simply on the schools their parents have chosen.”
To read the full complaint, click here.
