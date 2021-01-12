Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is sounding the alarm when it comes to security at the state Capitol.
“My job is not to provide state employees and residents or other visitors to our Capitol with a false sense of security, especially given the current state of affairs in Michigan and around the nation. I repeat, the Michigan Capitol is not safe,” Nessel tweeted on Tuesday.
Her tweet comes one day after the Michigan Capitol Commission voted to ban open carry firearms at the Capitol.
"Let’s be clear, the recent rule passed by the Michigan Capitol Commission banning the open carry of firearms does not impose a mechanism to check to confirm that people carrying a concealed weapon are licensed CPL holders," Nessel tweeted. "That means anyone - irrespective of criminal history, membership with an anti-government org, or stated intention to harm government employees - can still enter the Capitol fully locked and loaded with firearms or explosive devices hidden by clothing, backpacks, etc."
Michigan State Police issued the following statement about security at Michigan's Capitol:
"The Michigan State Police takes our responsibility for ensuring safety at Michigan’s Capitol very seriously. Demonstrations are a common occurrence, with the vast majority being entirely peaceful gatherings. We continually monitor for security threats and maintain situational awareness of what is happening in Michigan and across the country. Our security planning is fluid and adjustments are made as needed, from day-to-day.
Security enhancements include both seen and unseen measures. In general, we don’t publicly discuss security measures so as not to provide an advantage to agitators, but I can confirm that out of an abundance of caution, we have already increased visible MSP presence at the Capitol, and these resources will remain in place for at least the next couple of weeks.
We are aware of the online promotion of upcoming marches on state capitols. We are in communication with both federal officials and other states, and are likely to have more to share later this week regarding our preparations for this weekend."
