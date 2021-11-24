While families are ringing in the holidays, Attorney General Dana Nessel is launching a consumer protection campaign that’s focused on protecting Michiganders’ personal information.
The Attorney General’s website will focus on educating consumers on the numerous ways they can be cheated out of their money during the holidays.
“The holidays fly by every single year,” Nessel said. “And while everyone is focused on celebrating their traditions and checking off those gift lists, it’s imperative we all keep in mind ways to protect our personal and bank information from bad actors."
To kick off the campaign, which runs from Nov. 24 until mid-December, Nessel is sharing important tips about the biggest shopping and charitable days of the year including Black Friday, Small Business Saturday, Cyber Monday and Giving Tuesday.
There are a number of ways to keep the information and money on your credit card accounts safe including using a strong password and PIN that are unique to a specific credit card, keeping your information private and shredding documents such as statements, Nessel states.
Anyone looking to make a donation this holiday season may want to visit the AG Charity Search Database to verify worthy causes. Nessel has also provided some questions that should be answered when giving to an organization or cause.
Shoppers who want to support a local business are encouraged to check out the Michigan Economic Development Corporation Support Local campaign, which provides resources online to help residents shop and eat locally.
