Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is leading a bipartisan coalition of 52 attorneys general to improve enforcement against illegal robocallers.
The coalition is calling on USTelecom, which is the leading organization representing telecommunications providers, and its Industry Traceback Group to help the cause by developing robocall traceback and other tools suited to law enforcement needs.
“The issue of illegal robocalls is a nationwide concern, and I’m proud to stand with a bipartisan coalition of my colleagues from across the country in working to address it,” Nessel said. “Far too many people have accepted robocalls as a normal part of their everyday lives. The unfortunate reality is that we expect the number of robocalls to continue climbing if we don’t take quick and aggressive action. Law enforcement agencies need the right set of tools to combat this pervasive issue, and furthering this collaboration is a step in the right direction.”
The coalition wants USTelecom to develop an online platform to collect live data from carriers and robocall-blocking apps.
"When USTelecom or a law enforcement agency detects an illegal robocall campaign, the law enforcement agency would then be able to submit a subpoena to USTelecom in a streamlined online portal," Nessel's office said in a press release.
Michigan residents can report robocalls here.
