Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel filed a brief in opposition to Larry Nassar’s latest effort to seek resentencing by filing an application for leave to appeal in the Michigan Supreme Court on March 16.
Nassar is arguing Ingham County 30th Circuit Court Judge Rosemarie Aquilina was biased against him during the sentencing hearing and post-sentencing. Nessel urged the court to deny the appeal.
“Not only are Nassar’s arguments without merit, but the Supreme Court is not the place to argue this issue,” Nessel said.
Any sentencing relief from the state would not begin until his 60-year federal sentencing is completed.
“With Nassar’s express agreement, Judge Aquilina listened to more than 150 survivors describe their sexual abuse by him. While Judge Aquilina may have responded at times to the emotional victim impact statements with inappropriate language, she ultimately sentenced Nassar within the range to which he had previously agreed. The last thing the victims should have to endure is prolonging the closure they so desperately need,” Nessel said.
The Michigan Court of Appeals and the Chief Judge of Ingham Circuit Court have both ruled Nassar is not entitled to relief.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.