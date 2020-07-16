Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel and 22 other attorneys general have filed a lawsuit against Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos and the U.S. Department of Education.
The lawsuit challenges DeVos’ and the department’s action to repeal the 2016 borrower of defense regulations and replace them with regulations that appear to benefit for-profit schools at the expense of defrauded students, the Nessel’s office said.
“The 2016 borrower defense regulations established critical protections for student borrowers who have been misled or defrauded by predatory schools by providing borrowers an efficient pathway to get relief from their federal student loans, and creating robust deterrents for schools that engage in predatory conduct,” Nessel’s office said.
The USDE repealed the 2016 regulations and replaced them with new ones. The new regulations make it difficult for victimized students to obtain financial relief, Nessel’s office said.
The lawsuit was filed Wednesday, July 15. It argues the department’s decision to replace the regulations violate the Administrative Procedure Act. The coalition of attorneys general are asking the court to vacate the new regulations.
“At a time when the Department of Education should want to make every effort to ensure student borrowers are protected as they seek an education, my colleagues and I are left with no other choice but to take Betsy DeVos to court,” Nessel said. “We are calling on the Department of Education to do right by student borrowers who get robbed by for-profit institutions, rather than to make it more difficult for them to seek relief by rolling back the protections already in place. We have seen thousands of Michiganders fall victim to the misconduct of for-profit institutions. That is reason alone to join in this fight.”
