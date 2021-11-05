Attorney General Dana Nessel reissued a warning to consumers regarding federal stimulus payment scams following a release by the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) about fake IRS emails that are showing up in peoples’ inboxes.
Late last month, the FTC warned consumers of an email offering an Economic Impact Payment (EIP) if the recipient clicks a link. Clicking it creates an opportunity for a scammer to steal the recipient’s identity.
In addition to reissuing her Federal Stimulus Payment Scam Consumer Alert, the FTC’s warning helps consumers understand government imposter, which is also explained in one of Nessel’s alerts.
“If you receive a text, email or phone call from someone claiming to be from the government with a check for you – do not fall for it,” Nessel said. “These scams will likely ask you for your bank account information or other personal information that can then be used to steal your identity.”
